Hennepin Healthcare names Dr. Thomas Klemond interim CEO

The Brief In a unanimous vote, Dr. Thomas Klemond was named the Hennepin Healthcare interim CEO on Thursday. Klemond came to Hennepin Healthcare in 2017 as Division Director for Palliative Medicine. He's replacing Jennife DeCubellis, who last week announced her resignation, effective May 10,



Klemond was approved unanimously by the board of directors. He will be appointed on April 11. He is stepping in for Jennifer DeCubellis, who last week announced her resignation, effective May 10.

Who is Thomas Klemond?

Why you should care:

Dr. Klemond joined Hennepin Healthcare in 2017 as Division Director for Palliative Medicine. He has served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs and the President of Medical Staff since February of 2022.

Before joining Hennepin Healthcare, he was the Department Chair for Palliative Medicine and Community Care at Park Nicollet/HealthPartners from 2012-16.

"It’s a privilege to see our Hennepin Healthcare team’s deep commitment to our community firsthand and to play my own role in advancing that mission through patient care," he said in a statement. "I am honored to serve in the organization in this capacity because I believe wholeheartedly in our team, the work we do, and in the important place we have in delivering patient care to our community."

DeCubellis reacts

What they're saying:

DeCubelllis, who is stepping down next month, says Dr. Klemond has her full support.

"Dr. Klemond will have my full support as he transitions into this role. He will have the backing of a strong Executive Leadership Team who will lead alongside him as Hennepin Healthcare carries out its goals and mission," she said in a statement.

What’s next

Timeline:

The Hennepin Healthcare Board of Directors will use a firm to conduct a national search for the next permanent CEO in the months ahead.