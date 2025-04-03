End-of-Life Options Act: MN bill on 'medical aid in dying' for terminally ill

The Brief Lawmakers are urging the passage of a bill that would give terminally ill patients "the right to seek medical aid in dying under strict safeguards." The End-of-Life Options Act is modeled after similar bills passed in other states. The proposal first came up in 2015, but made progress in committees last year.



Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would "empower patients to make decisions about their own care at the end of life", according to End-of-Life Options Act supporters.

The legislation is modeled after the Death with Dignity Act, which was enacted in Oregon back in 1997.

End-of-Life Options Act

Big picture view:

Minnesota legislators first proposed the bill in 2015, but it has made progress in recent years. Some DFL lawmakers hope to make Minnesota a state where, under specific circumstances, a person suffering from a disease could end their own life with medical assistance.

Past debates on the bill centered on whether it qualifies as "suicide."

What they're saying:

Lawmakers and advocates of the bill shared their reasoning for making the practice legal.

Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) said it is a matter of bodily autonomy, and that "deeply personal decisions" should be left to the patient.

A man diagnosed with ALS, Tom Albin, said he supports the bill in order to have a say in how his life ends.

"I am not suicidal, I love my life and the people in it," Albin said. "With my medical team, I've done things to extend my life with a feeding tube and a non-invasive ventilator. But ALS is cruel. It will eventually trap me in a body that can't move. But I'll be fully aware of it the whole time. And there's no escape."

What it allows:

The Minnesota bill would allow medical aid in dying for adults diagnosed with a terminal illness that will kill them within six months.

They need to have the mental capacity to make healthcare decisions, so dementia patients don’t qualify. Patients also need to be physically able to administer the medication themselves.

Two medical providers have to confirm a patient qualifies and isn’t being coerced.

MN Alliance for Ethical Healthcare speaks out against bill

The other side:

However, some in the medical community say the practice would have dangerous consequences.

The Minnesota Alliance for Ethical Healthcare said in a news release that legalizing physician-assisted suicide would be particularly dangerous to vulnerable Minnesotans and that lawmakers should not support measures that would hasten a patient's death.

Spokesperson for the Alliance, Nancy Utoft, shared the following written statement: "Physician-assisted suicide is often framed as a compassionate option, but the reality is that it deepens existing inequities in our healthcare system and places vulnerable individuals—especially those with disabilities, limited financial resources, and communities of color—at greater risk. We should be saying yes to better care, not legalizing an option that pressures people into ending their lives prematurely."

The alliance said the patients could reach the decision for the wrong reasons, such as reducing the financial strain to loved ones.

Opponents of the bill say it would also undermine trust in doctors and deepen healthcare inequities.