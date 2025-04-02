82-year-old man killed in rural Mankato farming accident

article

The Brief Authorities say an 82-year-old man died Monday in a farming accident in rural Mankato. Gerald Orville Fredricks is believed to have accidentally started his tractor while standing near a rear tire, and was run over by it. Life-saving measures at his home were not successful.



Authorities say an 82-year-old man is dead after being run over by his own tractor in his yard on Monday in rural Mankato.

What happened?

Timeline:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:02 p.m. Monday to a farm accident on 570th Avenue in Lime Township. Initial reports said the man, identified as Gerald Orville Fredricks, 82, was run over by his tractor at his home.

Authorities say their investigation shows Fredricks may have unintentionally started the tractor while it was in gear, standing near a rear tire. It stopped after it ran into a UTV parked in front of it.

Life-saving efforts made on scene

Big picture view:

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the scene, but they were unsuccessful.