Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
5
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, West Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, West Becker County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Clay County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Stevens County, Pope County, Todd County, Douglas County, Morrison County, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County

82-year-old man killed in rural Mankato farming accident

By
Published  April 2, 2025 3:42pm CDT
Mankato
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Authorities say an 82-year-old man died Monday in a farming accident in rural Mankato.
    • Gerald Orville Fredricks is believed to have accidentally started his tractor while standing near a rear tire, and was run over by it.
    • Life-saving measures at his home were not successful.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say an 82-year-old man is dead after being run over by his own tractor in his yard on Monday in rural Mankato.

What happened?

Timeline:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:02 p.m. Monday to a farm accident on 570th Avenue in Lime Township. Initial reports said the man, identified as Gerald Orville Fredricks, 82, was run over by his tractor at his home.

Authorities say their investigation shows Fredricks may have unintentionally started the tractor while it was in gear, standing near a rear tire. It stopped after it ran into a UTV parked in front of it.

Life-saving efforts made on scene

Big picture view:

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the scene, but they were unsuccessful. 

The Source: The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office provided the information in a news release.

MankatoAgricultureMinnesota