Minnesota election results: Michelle Fischbach vs. Steve Boyd in CD7

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach faces a primary challenger in businessman Steve Boyd in Minnesota's Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District.

READ MORE: Minnesota primary election results

Minnesota election results: Seventh Congressional District

Results will start showing up below after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Dig deeper

Neither Fischbach nor Boyd, who is referred to as a Christian conservative, got the GOP's endorsement in the race. However, Fischbach does have former President Donald Trump's endorsement.