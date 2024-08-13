Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota election results: Michelle Fischbach vs. Steve Boyd in CD7

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 13, 2024 4:50pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach faces a primary challenger in businessman Steve Boyd in Minnesota's Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District.

Minnesota election results: Seventh Congressional District

Neither Fischbach nor Boyd, who is referred to as a  Christian conservative, got the GOP's endorsement in the race. However, Fischbach does have former President Donald Trump's endorsement. 