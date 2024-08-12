Minnesota primary election 2024: What's on your ballot

Tuesday's primary will decide partisan races that will be on the ballot for the November general election. Not only will Minnesotans get to narrow the field for the Minnesota Legislature and Congress, but on some ballots, they will get to vote in county, city and school board races.

Here's what's on the ballot

Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary

Among the races FOX 9 will watch closely is the Democratic primary in Minneapolis between Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. This is a rematch from 2022 when Omar narrowly won the primary against Samuels.

Minnesota's 7th Congressional District GOP primary

In Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, the Republican place between incumbent Michell Fischach and businessman Steve Boyd will be watched closely.

Minnesota state District 45

At the state level, control of the Minnesota Senate will be decided this November. Two Democrats are running against each other on Tuesday hoping to get on the general election ballot after Minnesota state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat, resigned her seat as she seeks to be elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Third Congressional District. As a result, there will be a special election for District 45, which includes portions of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Orono, in the Minnesota Senate.

That race could determine if Democrats or Republicans control the state Senate (after Morrison's departure, representation in the state Senate is tied 33-33). Two DFLers are seeking a place on the November ballot — Emily Reitan and former state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Republican Kathleen Fowke for the seat.

U.S. Senate GOP primary

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is heavily favored to win her Democratic primary as she seeks her fourth term on the November ballot. However, several Republican candidates are seeking to challenge her by winning their August primary.

You can check to see everything that's on your primary and general election ballot here.

What's on the ballot in November?

In the November general election, all voters will have the following races on their general election ballot:

U.S. President

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

State Representative

Judicial seats

Some Minnesota voters may also have one or more of these races on their ballot: