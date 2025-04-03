Minnesota weather: A cool and cloudier day on Thursday

The Brief The Twins Home Opener will be dry but slightly breezy and cool with highs in the 40s. Thursday is mostly cloudy, but it will try to clear for some late-day sun. A system could bring rain or a wintry mix to the metro on Friday evening.



Thursday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with the chance of some late-day sunshine.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The storm system that dropped measurable snow on parts of Minnesota is moving out Thursday morning, though the clouds will linger. Later in the day, skies will try to gradually clear and allow for some late-day sunshine, accompanied by light westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures remain cooler for the Twins Home Opener, with highs ranging from the upper 30s and lower 40s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 43 degrees, below the seasonal average of 51 degrees.

Overnight remains quiet with a few passing clouds. Metro temperatures will drop into the 30s, while areas with more snow pact could see lows in the teens.

Sunnier days ahead

What's next:

Friday begins with patchy sunshine and a high of around 50 degrees. However, a system arriving in the afternoon may bring rain or a wintry mix to the metro by the evening.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, though temperatures cool back into the 40s. Sunday looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs warming back into the 50s.

The week will start chilly but bright, and gradually warm into the 60s by midweek.

