Minnesota election results: Ilhan Omar vs. Don Samuels in CD5

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing a primary challenge on Tuesday from Don Samuels in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Minnesota election results: Fifth Congressional District

Results will start coming in after 8 p.m., when polls close.

The race between Omar, the incumbent, and Samuels, a former City Council member, is a rematch from 2022, when Omar narrowly beat Samuels in the primary and went on to win the general election.

Omar is better prepared going into the 2024 primary compared to the 2022 primary. Omar has improved her fundraising over the past two years with this year’s pre-primary financial report showing she raised about $6.2 million, while Samuels about $1.4 million.

