Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 4-6)

Looking for something to do this weekend? There's opportunities to check out music, art, and film in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival

Wednesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 13

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Main Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 (some screenings at Edina Mann Theatre)

$17 general admission. Passes and packages available.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival makes its return starting this weekend. Along with dozens of films being screened, the event will feature panel discussions, including a talk featuring director Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Life of Pi).

Garden Art Fling

Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Free admission

The art show features music, storytelling, and… art. There will be hands-on activities for visitors, including mosaic stepping stones at Clay Squared to Infinity, "Butterfly Baths" at the Clay Squared Gallery and "Pollinator Palaces" at the ACW headquarters.

Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair

Friday, April 4, 2025, through Sunday, April 6, 2025

Canterbury Park

$10 for adults, $9 for seniors, children under 10 free. Paid admission is good all weekend.

Over 400 artists and creators from 30 states will be featured in the massive crafts fair at Canterbury Park all weekend.

Twin Cities Record Show

Saturday, April 5, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Free

The Minneapolis Cider Company is set to host this weekend's edition of the Twin Cities Record Show. Enjoy some ciders or beers and check out some classic records.

Bob Dylan in Mankato

Friday, April 4, 8 p.m.

Mayo Clinic Health System Event center in Mankato

Tickets are sold out, but resales are available. They don't come cheap; the lowest current price is $163 for a single ticket.

One of the greatest songwriters of all-time returns to his home state for the first time in six years this weekend. Bob Dylan will play his first show in Minnesota since 2019 in Mankato. Dylan will also be playing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Saturday. Both shows are sold out.