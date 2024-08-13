Minnesota election results: US Senate primary

article

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is heavily favored to win her Democratic primary as she seeks her fourth term on the November ballot. However, several Republican candidates, including Royce White and Joe Fraser, are seeking to challenge her by winning their August primary.

Minnesota election results: U.S. Senate

White, 33, of Hopkins, is a former Iowa State and NBA basketball player who lost in the 2022 Minnesota Fifth Congressional District Republican primary. He became politically active after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, and won the GOP party endorsement in May.

Fraser, 51, served in the U.S. Navy for more than two decades. He has never run for political office before.