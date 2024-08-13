A special election primary was on the ballot on Tuesday for voters in southwestern Hennepin County.

Minnesota election results: Senate District 45 special election primary

At the state level, control of the Minnesota Senate will be decided this November. Two Democrats are running against each other on Tuesday hoping to get on the general election ballot after Minnesota state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat, resigned her seat as she seeks to be elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Third Congressional District. As a result, there will be a special election for District 45, which includes portions of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Orono, in the Minnesota Senate.

That race could determine if Democrats or Republicans control the state Senate (after Morrison's departure, representation in the state Senate is tied 33-33). Two DFLers are seeking a place on the November ballot — Emily Reitan and former state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Republican Kathleen Fowke for the seat.