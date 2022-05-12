Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Thursday, strong to severe storms possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Thursday night

The storms will gradually weaken as they move from western to eastern Minnesota. Stay sky aware, as storms are expected to reach the Twin Cities after sunset.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hot and humid day will make way for some stormy weather Thursday night. 

The high on Thursday is approaching 90 degrees in the Twin Cities, with low 90s in southern Minnesota and cooler temps in northern Minnesota. Overnight lows, after storms roll through, will generally be in the 60s. 

RELATED: Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

Friday will be far quieter and feeling much cooler than Wednesday and Thursday, with a high of 79 degrees in the Twin Cities, and in the high 70s for much of the southern half of Minnesota. 

Strong to severe storms Thursday night

It's looking like another stormy night for much of Minnesota Thursday. But if severe weather does develop, it's likely it will be a few hours later than the storms Wednesday night that knocked out power for thousands, downed trees and caused flooding across the Twin Cities metro.

Storms, which could be strong to severe, are expected to move into western Minnesota around sunset (7-9 p.m.) and reach the Twin Cities toward the midnight hour. 

The main threat is gusty winds of 60-80 mph. Storms could also bring heavy rain to the Twin Cities, as well as large hail and isolated tornadoes to western Minnesota. 

The risk for severe storms in western Minnesota is the greatest, with an area from Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Montevideo and Marshall under a "moderate" risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe storms, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. 

Much of the Twin Cities metro, especially the western suburbs, as well as Brainerd, St. Cloud and Mankato, are under an "enhanced" risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.