Pedestrian critically injured in West St. Paul crash

A pedestrian suffered "critical" injuries after being struck by a driver in West St. Paul Friday morning, authorities said.

West St. Paul Police Department said a pickup truck driver struck a 36-year-old Brooklyn Park woman just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Robert Street and Wentworth Avenue.

Paramedics took the woman to Regions Hospital, where she is in "very critical condition," authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 23-year-old man from Forest Lake, was not hurt in the crash and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

No other details have been released related to the crash.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, so far this year, at least 123 people have died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads, including at least 13 pedestrians. In 2023, there were 411 fatalities on Minnesota roads, including 44 pedestrians, preliminary data show.