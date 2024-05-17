Minneapolis police investigating north Minneapolis shooting death

Minneapolis police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left one person dead in north Minneapolis early on Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), around 4:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 5th Avenue North on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police located a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

MPD homicide investigators continue to investigate the incident, and so far, there have been no arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim and the cause of death at a later date.