This was the 'coolest' Minnesota State Fair since 1935

There’s a reason why it’s called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. During the “average” year, at least a few of the 12 running days during the fair see afternoon temperatures in the 80s or 90s with plenty of humidity. Combine that with a 300-acre plot and two hundred thousand of your closest friends, and it can get a bit sweaty for even the most avid warm weather lover. But this year was totally different.

"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas

Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.