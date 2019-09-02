NWS confirms second EF-1 tornado Monday night, this one near Howard Lake, Minn.
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Howard Lake, Minn. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
This was the 'coolest' Minnesota State Fair since 1935
There’s a reason why it’s called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. During the “average” year, at least a few of the 12 running days during the fair see afternoon temperatures in the 80s or 90s with plenty of humidity. Combine that with a 300-acre plot and two hundred thousand of your closest friends, and it can get a bit sweaty for even the most avid warm weather lover. But this year was totally different.
Do you know the difference between a storm surge watch and warning?
In a hurricane, understanding warning signs and signals and reacting appropriately can mean the difference between life and death — here’s a crash course on the difference between a storm surge warning and a storm surge watch.
Florida police safely bring down American flag drenched by rain from Hurricane Dorian
Standing in heavy rain, two Florida police officers executed a unique Hurricane Dorian rescue: lowering an American flag to safety.
U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian
The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed to Andros Island in the Bahamas to assist with recovery efforts due to Hurricane Irma.
‘Apocalyptic’: Photos show Hurricane Dorian’s devastating aftermath in the Bahamas
Sobering images emerged Wednesday of flooded streets, badly damaged homes and rescuers helping victims after the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history finally began to moving into open waters toward the U.S.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms; projected track keeps it in Atlantic Ocean
There are now three named storms in the Atlantic Ocean after Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed Wednesday morning.
Weather Update Wednesday Sept. 4th
Hurricane Dorian crawls along east coast of Florida as Category 2 storm
After the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history parked over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands this week, pounding them with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rain, the storm finally began moving into open waters Tuesday on a course toward Florida.
"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas
Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area Monday night
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Minnetrista, Minn. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall
A stark satellite image comparison reveals just how extensive the flooding from Hurricane Dorian is in the Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian now the slowest moving major hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin
After a solid 36 hours, hurricane Dorian is FINALLY beginning to push north of the Bahamas. It is still forecast to strattle the southeast coast of the U.S. as it curves northeast over the next few days. But what's truly made this storm more destructive than many, if not all of its predecessors, is just how slowly it has been moving.
Weather update Tuesday Sept. 3rd
Clean up starts after storms cause damage in Minnetrista, Minnesota
It was a restless night for many people in the Twin Cities metro thanks to some severe weather that rolled through Minnesota overnight.
Dorian now Category 3 storm, Florida out of "Cone of Uncertainty"
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 3 storm after battering the Bahamas for two days.
Hail, heavy winds rip through parts of Minnesota in Labor Day storm
Several Minnesota residents reported snapped tree branches, quarter-sized hail and even golf ball-sized hail in Monday's storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes greater metro, Twin Cities
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several parts of Minnesota until 2 a.m., including the Twin Cities.
Severe thunderstorms possible in MN, WI Labor Day evening
Some Labor Day severe thunderstorms are possible, with heavy wind gusts as one of the threats to the Minnesota area.