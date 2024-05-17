Highway 55 in Plymouth will be closed this weekend

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing a portion of Highway 55 in Plymouth starting Friday night.

A stretch of Highway 55 will be closed between the east ramp of Interstate 94 and the east ramp of Interstate 494 from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20.

To detour around the closure, motorists are rerouted to I-494, Interstate 394, and Highway 169.

MnDOT’s website did not say exactly what construction work is being done during the closure, but a resurfacing project started in April 2024 and is expected to last through the summer of 2025.

To learn more about the construction project, visit MnDOT's website here.