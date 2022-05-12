Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 7:11 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

Storm chaser from Mexico City dies in SW Minnesota crash

By
Published 
Updated 10:35PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Meteorologist killed storm chasing in southwestern Minnesota

A meteorologist from Mexico was killed on Wednesday as they were stormchasing in southwest Minnesota as strong storms rocked the state.

(FOX 9) - The storm chasing community is mourning the loss of one of their own as they hope a second colleague pulls through.

They were with a group of storm chasers who got into a crash in southwestern Minnesota yesterday.

Headed east on I-90 in Nobles County they stopped to avoid hitting some downed power lines in the road when a tractor-trailer hit their car.

Martha Llanos Rodriguez has since been pronounced dead. She was a meteorologist from Mexico City.

Bradford Barrett was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has a doctorate in meteorology and teaches at the U.S. Naval Academy.

A downed power pole

The damage left behind after a stormchaser was killed Wednesday in Nobles County. (FOX 9)

On Thursday the government of Mexico City sent out a tweet wishing peace to her friends and family.

"There's inherent dangers with storm chasing because obviously the weather itself but then also, you know, other drivers and road conditions," Patrick Hyland, a research meterologist and friend of the crash victims told FOX 9. "So even the most experienced person that is out looking at storms can encounter some of these dangers when they're out on the road."

Two other passengers in the car – both from Chile – were not seriously hurt.

The driver of the tractor trailer and the driver of a third car were not injured. 