Photographer captures wall of dust in South Dakota as storm approaches

Tornado Warning
until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Todd County
22
Tornado Warning
from THU 7:36 PM CDT until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Morrison County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:31 PM CDT until THU 8:15 PM CDT, Morrison County, Todd County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Brown County, Douglas County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Mcleod County, Nicollet County, Otter Tail County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:15 PM CDT, Benton County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Becker County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 7:11 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

Photographer captures wall of dust in South Dakota as storm approaches

Published 
Updated 6:46PM
Weather
FOX 9
A wall of clouds and dust can be seen in an image captured over South Dakota by Rayce Monahan.

(FOX 9) - Inclement weather continues to push through the Midwest after a day of storms Wednesday caused rains, strong winds and hail.

A second round of storms are en route for much of central Minnesota tonight, but before the weather arrives it continues to make its way through South Dakota as the storm system moves west.

A wall of clouds and dust can be seen in an image captured over South Dakota by Rayce Monahan. Shawn Hinnant also captured video of similar scenes over Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Line of clouds and dust move through South Dakota

Photographer Shawn Hinnant capture an incredible line of clouds and dust passing through South Dakota near Sioux Falls.

A tornado watch has been issued for west-central Minnesota. Meanwhile, multiple tornado warnings have been issued in South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota as the storms continue to move east.

You can stay updated on the latest weather HERE