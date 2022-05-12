Free ice cream! FOX 9 Ice Cream Social is on the road this summer

article

FOX 9’s Ice Cream Social is going on the road this summer.

It's been a long few years, so FOX 9 is getting out into the community serving up free soft-service ice cream with Minnesota Nice Cream at events across the state. Come meet the staff of FOX 9 and get free, local treats.

FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be visiting more than 25 towns, festivals, parks and charitable events this summer, with each stop featuring free ice cream, yard games, giveaways, and a FOX 9 personality.

The menu

Flavor options:

Vanilla soft serve

Toppings:

Fruity pebbles

Cookie dough and chocolate syrup

Waffle cone and strawberry syrup

Oreo and caramel syrup

Anyone can add edible glitter!

The schedule

FOX 9 is partnering with Minnesota Nice Cream to bring free soft serve ice cream to community events around Minnesota. (FOX 9)

May 18: Cologne Town Ball, Fritz Field, 205 Playhouse St. W in Cologne, 4-7 p.m.

May 25: Veseli Town Ball, Veseli Ballpark, Jackson Avenue, Veseli, 4-7 p.m.

June 1: Plato Town Ball, Blue Jay Stadium, 408 2nd St. NW, Plato, 4-7 p.m.

June 7: Eagan Destination All Play, Woodhaven Park, 1950 Gold Trail, Eagan, 4-7 p.m.

June 8, Watertown Town Ball, Highland Park, 420 High St., 4-7 p.m.

June 15, Isanti Town Ball, Isanti Redbird Field, 29063-29085, 3rd Ave. NW, Isanti, 4-7 p.m.

June 22, Union Hill Town Ball, Union Hill, 4-7 p.m.

June 25: Cars & Caves, 8150 Audubon Road, Chanhassen, 7:45 a.m.-noon

June 29: Paynesville Town Ball, Paynesville Baseball Stadium, Paynesville, 4-7 p.m.

June 30: Safe Summer Nights, St. Paul Battle Creek Rec Center, 4:30-7 p.m.

July 6: Hamel Town Ball, Paul Fortin Memorial Baseball Field, 4-7 p.m.

July 8: Andover Family Fun Fest, Andover City Hall, 4-7 p.m.

July 10: Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days, Hollingsworth Park, Robbinsdale, 7-10 p.m.

July 13: Green Isle Town Ball, Irish Yard, Green Isle, 4-7 p.m.

July 20: Waterville Town Ball, William J. Grose Field, Waterville, 4-7 p.m.

July 21: Safe Summer Nights, St. Paul Conway Rec Center, 4:30-7 p.m.

July 25, Cottage Grove Blood Drive VFW, 9260 E Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove, 4-7 p.m.

July 28: FLOW: Northside Arts Crawl, Minneapolis, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 11: Coon Rapids Summer Concert Series, 9750 Egret Blvd., 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 13, Bloomington Pride Celebration, Bloomington Civic Plaza, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 16: Fridley Summer Concert Series, Springbrook Nature Center, 5-7 p.m.

More dates will be announced soon. And keep an eye out for surprise pop-up events all summer long!

Advertisement

Minnesota Nice Cream was founded by Katie Romanski in 2015. She was inspired by her memories of the perfect soft serve ice cream on hot Midwestern days. Romanski traveled around the Midwest in a food truck sharing her sweet treats. After three years, Minnesota Ice Cream opened two brick-and-mortar locations: one in Northeast Minneapolis and one in downtown Stillwater.