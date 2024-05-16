Corpse flower at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory continues to grow, but no bloom yet

A corpse flower at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul could bloom any day now.

There's a lot of buzz around Horace, the corpse flower, which is expected to bloom on Sunday, May 19, according to staff at the conservatory. When the stinky flower does bloom, it will likely happen in the afternoon or evening.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has been waiting for Horace to bloom for seven years. Horace and his brother, who is also at the conservatory but is still dormant and remains nameless, come from seeds from the same parent plants.

Horace will be moved to the North Garden at the conservatory on Friday, May 17, and will still be available to view during normal business hours, which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can also watch Horace 24/7 on Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's live feed, below.

