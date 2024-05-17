Lakeville squad car crash leaves unbelted man with life-threatening injuries

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Scene footage of a Lakeville police squad car involved in a crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. From: FOX 9

A St. Paul man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a Lakeville squad car late Thursday night.

The Lakeville Police Department said one of its officers in a squad car was involved in a collision around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 205th Street.

The 26-year-old officer was heading north on Cedar Avenue when the driver of a Toyota Corolla turned left in front of the squad car, causing the officer to hit the vehicle's passenger side, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 23-year-old Toyota driver and a 19-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured in the crash.

Another passenger in the Toyota, a 31-year-old man from St. Paul, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The crash report said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Lakeville Police Department added that the officer was not responding to a call, and did not have his lights or sirens activated at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.