Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 7:11 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

1 killed during severe storms in western Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:51PM
Weather
FOX 9

Storm damage: Stevens County sheriff on destruction caused by storms

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman spoke with FOX 9 on the damage caused by storms that ripped through Minnesota on Thursday.

BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in western Minnesota are investigating a death related to Thursday's severe weather.

The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the incident happened along 45th Street SE just south of 165 Avenue SE near Blomkest, Minnesota.

RELATED: Severe storms leave damage across Minnesota

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide any further details on the incident but said a press release would be issued.

Storm warnings were in effect for parts of Kandiyohi County over the course of Thursday evening for the storms that brought strong gusts across the state. 