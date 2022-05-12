1 killed during severe storms in western Minnesota

Authorities in western Minnesota are investigating a death related to Thursday's severe weather.

The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the incident happened along 45th Street SE just south of 165 Avenue SE near Blomkest, Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide any further details on the incident but said a press release would be issued.

Storm warnings were in effect for parts of Kandiyohi County over the course of Thursday evening for the storms that brought strong gusts across the state.