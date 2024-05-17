Teenager with gun taken into custody after standoff in north Minneapolis

article

Police saw a person running with a gun after hearing gunshots, leading to a standoff in north Minneapolis on Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), around 9:50 a.m., a Hennepin County deputy in the area of the 1500 block of Oliver Avenue North heard gunshots and then observed a person running whom they tracked to an address on the block.

Both MPD officers and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputies secured the area, and the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after being called by a loudspeaker, police said.

He has since been booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public, police said.