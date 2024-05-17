Great Big Game Show attraction coming to Mall of America

article

A live-action game show experience is opening at Mall of America this summer.

The Mall of America announced on Friday the Great Big Game Show experience would open this summer. The interactive and live-action experience allows guests to experience the fun of television game shows first-hand with live hosts, podium buzzers and more.

Players can select from two different game play options, "The Original" and "Trivia Showdown". "The Original" features two teams battling head-to-head in fast-paced rounds that combine trivia, chance, and other challenges. Meanwhile, "Trivia Showdown" pits teams against each other in a speedy trivia battle to see who can answer the question correctly first, according to the press release.

"This is an exceptional addition to the unique attractions Mall of America has to offer," said Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. "Great Big Game Show is guaranteed to provide lots of fun allowing contestants to let loose and show off their competitive side, while creating special memories."

The Great Big Game Show, made by the creators of The Escape Game, is set to open on Level 3, East of the mall, early this summer.