Allina Health Cancer Connection app launches for cancer patients

Allina Health has announced the launch of a new app aimed at providing breast cancer patients with information to navigate their diagnosis and treatment.



Called Cancer Connection, Allina says the app will feature symptom and drainage trackers, a learning library with educational articles, a customizable to-do list and a notepad patients can use to prepare for appointments. It will be available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"We understand how daunting a diagnosis can be, and we want our patients to be partners in their own care," said Badrinath Konety, MD, Allina Health’s Chief Academic Officer and president of Allina Health Cancer Institute, in a statement. "Not only can the app help them better understand their journey, but it can lead to improved treatment adherence which may contribute to better outcomes,"

Other Allina Health apps include its Allina Health App (for all patients), Beginnings (for pregnancy and early childhood questions) and Take Heart (for patients before and after a heart procedure).