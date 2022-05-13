Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. 

Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states. 

RELATED: Man killed when storm topples grain bin in western Minnesota

Fifield was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. 

The State Patrol told FOX 9 the crash remains under investigation but noted weather conditions were listed as severe wind and rain at the time of the crash. The agency’s report lists the road conditions as "wet."

Strong winds were to blame for the death of a man in Kandiyohi County during Thursday's storm. In that incident, a large grain bin fell on top of the man's car just before 7 p.m., killing him. 

Storm damage: Stevens County sheriff on destruction caused by storms

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman spoke with FOX 9 on the damage caused by storms that ripped through Minnesota on Thursday.