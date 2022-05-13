Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota.

Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.

Fifield was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The State Patrol told FOX 9 the crash remains under investigation but noted weather conditions were listed as severe wind and rain at the time of the crash. The agency’s report lists the road conditions as "wet."

Strong winds were to blame for the death of a man in Kandiyohi County during Thursday's storm. In that incident, a large grain bin fell on top of the man's car just before 7 p.m., killing him.