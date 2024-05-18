Man injured in shooting at event hall in Coon Rapids

article

A man was injured by gunfire at an event hall in Coon Rapids Friday night.

According to Coon Rapids police, officers responded to an event hall in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was then taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Police do not believe the incident to be random.