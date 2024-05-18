St. Paul fatal shooting: Man dies after being shot at Green Line station

article

Metro Transit officials say a man is dead after a shooting at a St. Paul Green Line light rail station on Friday night.

St. Paul police responded to reports of shots fired at the Green Line's eastbound Dale Street Station around 11 p.m., according to a news release from Metro Transit.

Officers then found a man on the platform with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

The Metro Transit Police Department said it is leading the investigation with support from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police are still searching for suspects as of Saturday morning.

Metro Transit officials added that buses replaced trains on the route while the scene was cleared and light rail service was fully restored Saturday morning.