Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 10:53 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Storms leave behind damage, flooding across Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:35PM
Weather
FOX 9

Twin Cities region sees intense storms

FOX 9 reporter Babs Santos was onsite in Jordan, Minnesota, Wednesday night to offer a live weather report – capturing amazing footage in the process.

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro.

The storms, which moved across the state, west to east, throughout the evening, prompted multiple tornado warnings over the course of the evening. In the western portions of the state, authorities reported downed trees, downed power lines, and damage to buildings and barns.

Closer to the metro, things weren't any better as storms brought FOX 9's Rose Schmidt was at a home in Edina where a tree had fallen onto it. There were other reports of trees of trees onto homes and vehicles in Minneaplis and Brooklyn Park among other areas.

Aside from that, we received multiple reports of trees and branches down across the metro, blocking roadways, hitting homes, and slowing traffic. In Bloomington, firefighters shared a photo of trees down across a roadway that had knocked down power lines.

"BFD crews responding to numerous incidents from earlier severe storms. PW crews have been called in to remove trees from roadways. Several areas of the city are without power," the tweet reads.

There were multiple reports of flooded roads along I-494 in Bloomington near Penn Avenue and at Portland Avenue. At the Mall of America, there were also multiple reports of flooding, including a car submerged in water along Killebrew Drive.

Photos from a viewer also showed a flooded-out MOA Transit Center.

A flooded transit station at the MOA

A viewer photo showing flooding at the Mall of America Transit Station.

The strong storms disrupted sports games as well. The Twins were forced to suspend their game versus the Astros. It will be resumed Thursday at 12:10 p.m.

The heavy rains also flooded out Allianz Field where the Minnesota United were playing Colorado. That game is likely to be finished Thursday afternoon.