Storms leave behind damage, flooding across Minnesota

Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro.

The storms, which moved across the state, west to east, throughout the evening, prompted multiple tornado warnings over the course of the evening. In the western portions of the state, authorities reported downed trees, downed power lines, and damage to buildings and barns.

Closer to the metro, things weren't any better as storms brought FOX 9's Rose Schmidt was at a home in Edina where a tree had fallen onto it. There were other reports of trees of trees onto homes and vehicles in Minneaplis and Brooklyn Park among other areas.

Aside from that, we received multiple reports of trees and branches down across the metro, blocking roadways, hitting homes, and slowing traffic. In Bloomington, firefighters shared a photo of trees down across a roadway that had knocked down power lines.

"BFD crews responding to numerous incidents from earlier severe storms. PW crews have been called in to remove trees from roadways. Several areas of the city are without power," the tweet reads.

There were multiple reports of flooded roads along I-494 in Bloomington near Penn Avenue and at Portland Avenue. At the Mall of America, there were also multiple reports of flooding, including a car submerged in water along Killebrew Drive.

Photos from a viewer also showed a flooded-out MOA Transit Center.

A viewer photo showing flooding at the Mall of America Transit Station.

The strong storms disrupted sports games as well. The Twins were forced to suspend their game versus the Astros. It will be resumed Thursday at 12:10 p.m.

The heavy rains also flooded out Allianz Field where the Minnesota United were playing Colorado. That game is likely to be finished Thursday afternoon.