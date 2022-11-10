Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done

Former governor Jesse Ventura says Governor Tim Walz has personally assured him that marijuana legalization in Minnesota is one of the first items on the list for Democrats as they take full control of the state legislature.

Ventura speaking on his podcast said Walz spoke with him in a phone call the morning after Election Day.

"He also told me that one of the first things, now that they apparently have control of both houses, the sticking point for cannabis in Minnesota were Republicans in the house they controlled," said Ventura. "Well, they lost it now and the governor assured me that one of the first items that will be passed, Minnesota, get ready, cannabis is going to have its prohibition lifted. That’s the news I got today."

In late October, Ventura endorsed Walz's reelection campaign. Ventura says Walz has already invited him to attend the bill signing ceremony.

"The thing that honors me is I've been invited to when the bill gets signed," added Ventura. "The current governor, he said, 'this started with you, so you deserve to be there and see it come to a close over 20 years later.'"

Earlier this year, during a push to legalize cannabis during the legislative session, Walz again made calls for cannabis to be legalized. While a measure to allow hemp-derived, low-potency THC products was approved, a full marijuana bill never made it through the legislature.

In a message to FOX 9, reps for Governor Walz confirmed the two men did talk about marijuana legalization as something they can work together on to get done.