Chuck Foreman believes Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process has flaws



Chuck Foreman was a legendary running back for the Minnesota Vikings, one who helped change how the NFL is played.

But he’s still waiting for his call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On his recent appearance of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," he said the Hall of Fame selection process is flawed and feels former Vikings’ players get glossed over because the franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl.

"Who knows how they select, the only thing I know is there’s something wrong with the process in my opinion. But the Minnesota Vikings seem to get slighted from that aspect of the game because we did not win a Super Bowl," Foreman said. "I thought the Hall of Fame was an individual accomplishment, not a team accomplishment. I don’t know what it is, I’m not losing any sleep over it because I know what I was to the game in my time. But it’s kind of a shame."

By the numbers

Foreman was drafted by the Vikings in 1973 and was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He ran for 5,950 career yards, 53 touchdowns and added 350 catches for more than 3,100 career yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

What they’re saying

Foreman said Bud Grant told him he’d be the best running back in the league, but would never be recognized that way because of how he played the position. It was all-encompassing, running, blocking and receiving. Foreman said there hasn’t been enough of a public push to get him to the Hall of Fame.

"I think some organizations push their players, give them the help they need to achieve that ultimate Hall of Fame thing. I don’t think that’s been done for me here, not at all. Why that is, I couldn’t tell you. I’m a Viking through and through until the day I die, no question about it," Foreman said. "But when I sit and I see players of my era there and I’m not, then I question the selecting process. There was a reporter that said Chuck Foreman and the Vikings changed the concept of football. If that’s true, then there should be recognition for Jerry Burns, Bud Grant and myself."

Watch the video for the Chuck Foreman’s full sit down on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell."