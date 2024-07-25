Gophers’ P.J. Fleck at Big Ten Media Days on 2023 passing game: ‘I didn’t do a very good job’

The University of Minnesota football team is at Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis, one of many signs that football season is just around the corner.

P.J. Fleck, quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darius Taylor and linebacker Cody Lindenberg are representing the Gophers in Indianapolis. Kicker Dragan Kesich is also there as the team’s social media correspondent.

If there’s one thing that needs to change in 2024, Fleck knows the passing game has to improve. Minnesota’s passing stats were near the bottom of the Big Ten last year and at times, only the service academies ran the ball more than Minnesota. Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal after throwing for more than 1,800 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games.

Fleck brought in New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, who was a finalist for the FCS Player of the Year last season. Brosmer threw for more than 3,400 yards and had 29 touchdowns. In 36 career FCS games, he threw for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The Gophers haven’t seen numbers like that since Tanner Morgan led them to an 11-2 season in 2019.

Sitting down with FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim for the P.J. Fleck Show from Big Ten Media Days, Fleck put the blame on himself last year for the lack of an explosive passing game.

"I didn’t do a very good job last year. Last year, I never felt like I had a grip of that particular team on the field that particular week because it changed constantly. You never felt like ‘I could rely on this,’ and when we’re good, we know who to rely on and when we can rely on them," Fleck said. "We will get that piece going, that’s why we brought Max in here."

FLECK GIVES 15 MINUTE INTRODUCTORY STATEMENT AT MEDIA DAYS

P.J. Fleck was his true self taking the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. Each Big Ten coach gets 15 minutes between an opening statement and taking questions from media. Fleck used all 15 of his minutes on his opening statement, before the moderator allowed two questions. The more you talk, the fewer questions you face.

He's entering Year 8 at Minnesota in a college football climate where coaches regularly leave, and players chase NIL money in the transfer portal. Fleck mentioned he and his wife, Heather, are moving into a new house in Minnesota in a few weeks.

"In 2024 it's OK to love where you're at. It's OK to love Minnesota, it's OK to love the position you're in," Fleck said.

The Gophers are coming off a 5-7 regular season in 2023, and needed a high APR score to earn a bowl bid. One of the two questions Fleck was asked was about the identity of the 2024 team.

"Consistency is the truest measure of performance. Last year we weren’t very consistent in anything, so the whole focus is to be incredibly consistent on both sides of the ball," Fleck said.