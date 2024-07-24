Minnesota State Fair still hiring help for 2024

The Minnesota State Fair is still looking to hire people for fair-time employment to support the great Minnesota get-together.

What to know

Those interested can find opportunities by clicking here and searching the Minnesota State Fair website.

More on state fair employment can also be learned by signing up for email updates. Anyone needing help with the application process can contact the employment office through email or by calling 651-288-475.

Applicants are able to attend a job fair held at the fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. Fair representatives at the site are prepared to match applicant skills with open positions for them to be interviewed on the spot.

Background

The Minnesota State Fair is set to run from Aug. 22 until Labor Day on Sept. 2, 2024.

The event began in 1854 as a territorial fair focusing on agriculture before it became the Minnesota State Fair in 1859, a year after Minnesota became a state.