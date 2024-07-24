‘Microdosing Shruumz’ recall linked to illnesses in MN

Various products marketed as magic mushroom products have been linked to more than 70 illnesses throughout the U.S., with two occurring in Minnesota.

According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall, Diamond Shruumz-brand products, including microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones and extreme gummies have been recalled, and should no longer be available for sale. The products have previously been available online, and at a variety of retail locations such as smoke/vape shops, and retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as CBD or Delta-8 THC.

As of July 22, the FDA says 74 illnesses have been reported from 28 states, including two in Minnesota.

The active ingredient typically associated with "magic mushrooms" is psilocybin, which is illegal as a schedule I narcotic in Minnesota.

Psilocin, similar to the hallucinogenic psilocybin, is also a Schedule I controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and illegal in Minnesota. Products marketed to contain the ingredients are sometimes fraudulent, leaving consumers unable to determine what they are consuming.

According to the FDA, people who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rates, nausea and vomiting.

What was in the Diamond Schruumz products?

In its advisory, the FDA said it tested Diamond Shruumz's Dark Chocolate Bar and Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar and found both contained 4-acetoxy-DMT (also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin) – a synthetic chemical that is similar to psilocybin.

The FDA says they are continuing to test other Diamond Schruumz products and say there could be some "variability" across lots and batches.

"DA and CDC medical officers are interpreting these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemical substances and to determine the appropriate next steps," the FDA writes.

Could Minnesota legalize psychedelics?

In July 2023, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an executive order to "deprioritize enforcement" on the use of certain psychedelics in Minneapolis, saying Minneapolis law enforcement will no longer make it a top priority to arrest or prosecute people in possession of psychedelics.

"Microdosing" describes the act of taking small amounts of a drug in order to test its physiological action while minimizing any undesirable side effects.

The 2023 legislature established a task force to advise members on the legal, medical, and policy issues surrounding the use of various hallucinogenic drugs by doctors.