DFL wins full control of Minnesota Legislature for first time in decade

For the first time in a decade, and only the second time in a century, the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) party will have full control of the Minnesota Legislature following Tuesday's election.

Despite predictions of a potential "red wave" nationally and throughout the state, election results in Minnesota show the balance of power will now shift in the Minnesota Senate from GOP to DFL majority, giving the DFL a "trifecta" of House, Senate and governor for the first time since 2012-13.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz defeated Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor, earning a second term leading the state.

"Tim Walz is the governor for four more years," Jensen said during his concession speech. "Republicans, quite frankly, we didn't have a red wave. It was a blue wave."

Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday morning claimed victory, with results showing a lead of more than 20,000 votes over Republican challenger Jim Schultz.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, also won re-election.