MPD: Officer Mitchell bodycam footage release delayed for investigation

Following the death of Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed responding to a 911 call, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has released a statement clarifying the process surrounding the release of any officer-worn bodycam footage.

Minnesota's law requires the public release of body-worn camera video from a critical incident within 14 days, unless there is a determination that its release would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is currently investigating the ambush that occurred on May 30 in Minneapolis, and according to O’Hara, the BCA has since requested that MPD temporarily withhold the footage until its investigation is completed.

"I have made the determination that body worn camera video from this incident will not be publicly released at this time because doing so will interfere with the ongoing investigation," O’Hara said in a statement. "I pledge the MPD’s full cooperation with the BCA’s investigation, and I don’t anticipate a significant delay in the public release of the body-worn camera video."

In the weeks following his death, a public ceremony was held at Maple Grove High School on June 11 to honor his life and service.



On Monday, a memorial service was held in New Haven, Connecticut, where he will be buried.



Mitchell has been posthumously awarded the two highest honors of the Minneapolis Police Department: the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart.