Funeral services for the Minneapolis police officer killed when he was ambushed by a gunman last week have been set.

A public ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Maple Grove High School to honor the life of Officer Jamal Mitchell.

Mitchell was the first officer on the scene for a reported shooting along Blaisdell Avenue. Officer Mitchell rushed in to help two people he believed had been wounded in the shooting.

One of two people turned out to be the gunman, Mustafa Mohamed, who without warning, pulled out a gun and shot Officer Mitchell.

Even before last week's violence, Mitchell had been recognized as a hero when, on his first few days on the job, he helped rescue an elderly couple from a burning home.

Another person, identified as Osman Jimale, was found dead inside an apartment building along Blaisdell Avenue that day. Four other people were hurt during the shooting spree including a police officer and a firefighter.

Mohamed was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police after shooting Officer Mitchell.