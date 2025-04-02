Minnesota weather: Rain in metro; heavy wet snow in central, northern MN Wednesday

The Brief Northern and central Minnesota will continue to be pounded by snow on Wednesday, while the metro will see rain. Southeastern regions could get a couple of rumbles as temperatures reach the lower 50s. The system is expected to wrap up overnight for a calm rest of the week.



Round two of the spring storm will bring rain to the Twin Cities metro and heavy wet snow across central and northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A winter storm warning remains in place for northern Minnesota, where an additional 4-8+ inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, areas within the winter weather advisory could see another 1–4 inches of snow. Western and northern Minnesota could see slick road conditions on Wednesday due to the snow.

The snow has also prompted some school closures, delays and e-learning days in Minnesota. A full list can be found here.

The Twin Cities metro is mostly out of the snow zone with on-and-off rain showers expected throughout the day. However, a wintry mix may develop around midday and in the overnight hours.

In southeastern Minnesota, a few rumbles and breezy conditions are possible as temperatures climb into the lower 50s. Meanwhile, temperatures in the metro will stay in the mid-40s, while the rest of the state sees highs in the 30s.

Quiet rest of the week

What's next:

The storm system will wrap in the overnight hours, but the clouds will linger for Thursday morning. The afternoon will see partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will return to the 50s on Friday with a few passing clouds. The weekend features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. After a cooler start on Monday, a warm-up begins with temperatures climbing back into the 50s.

