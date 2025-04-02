How much you need to make to buy a home in Minnesota, Wisconsin

article

The Brief According to the 2025 Bankrate Housing Affordability Study, Minnesotans need to make at least $103,000 a year in annual income to afford a typical home. To buy a home in Wisconsin, you need to make at least $87,000. Washington D.C. requires the highest income for a typical home, north of $240,000.



According to a recent study in Bankrate, Minnesotans need to make at least $100,000 a year in household income to buy a typical home.

What Minnesotans need to make

Why you should care:

According to the Bankrate 2025 Housing Affordability Study, Minnesotans need to make $103,823 in annual income to be able to buy a home in their area. That’s an increase of nearly $12,000 from this time last year.

If you’re looking to buy a typical home in Wisconsin, you need an annual income of $87,743. That’s up nearly $9,000 from last year.

READ MORE: Here's how much money Minnesotans need to make to buy a median-priced home

What are the most expensive states?

What we know:

According to the Bankrate study, here are the areas where you need to make the most money to afford a typical home:

District of Columbia: $240,009

Hawaii: $235,638

California: $213,447

Massachusetts: $174,392

Colorado: $168,643

What are the cheapest states?

The other side:

Here are the bottom five states where you don’t need to make well under $100,000 to afford a typical home:

West Virginia: $64,179 Iowa: $70,437 Ohio: $71,080 Mississippi: $72,072 Indiana: $72,342

Where did the data come from?

Dig deeper:

Bankrate collected data for its study from an evaluation of the minimum annual pre-tax income a household needs to afford a median-priced home in all 50 U.S. states, and the District of Columbia in 2025, compared to 2020.

How do I know what I can afford?

Big picture view:

Here are tips to consider when you look at buying a home:

Understanding how far your income can stretch.

Know your credit score. It plays a large role in your mortgage rate.

Check on your eligibility for down payment assistance. Programs exist to help homebuyers with lower to moderate incomes.

Consider what type of home, and size, you want.

Stay patient if you’re not ready to buy, and don’t overspend your means.