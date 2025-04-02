How much you need to make to buy a home in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - According to a recent study in Bankrate, Minnesotans need to make at least $100,000 a year in household income to buy a typical home.
What Minnesotans need to make
Why you should care:
According to the Bankrate 2025 Housing Affordability Study, Minnesotans need to make $103,823 in annual income to be able to buy a home in their area. That’s an increase of nearly $12,000 from this time last year.
If you’re looking to buy a typical home in Wisconsin, you need an annual income of $87,743. That’s up nearly $9,000 from last year.
READ MORE: Here's how much money Minnesotans need to make to buy a median-priced home
What are the most expensive states?
What we know:
According to the Bankrate study, here are the areas where you need to make the most money to afford a typical home:
- District of Columbia: $240,009
- Hawaii: $235,638
- California: $213,447
- Massachusetts: $174,392
- Colorado: $168,643
What are the cheapest states?
The other side:
Here are the bottom five states where you don’t need to make well under $100,000 to afford a typical home:
- West Virginia: $64,179
- Iowa: $70,437
- Ohio: $71,080
- Mississippi: $72,072
- Indiana: $72,342
Where did the data come from?
Dig deeper:
Bankrate collected data for its study from an evaluation of the minimum annual pre-tax income a household needs to afford a median-priced home in all 50 U.S. states, and the District of Columbia in 2025, compared to 2020.
How do I know what I can afford?
Big picture view:
Here are tips to consider when you look at buying a home:
- Understanding how far your income can stretch.
- Know your credit score. It plays a large role in your mortgage rate.
- Check on your eligibility for down payment assistance. Programs exist to help homebuyers with lower to moderate incomes.
- Consider what type of home, and size, you want.
- Stay patient if you’re not ready to buy, and don’t overspend your means.
The Source: Data from Bankrates 2025 Housting Affordability Study