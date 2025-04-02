Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
5
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, West Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, West Becker County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Clay County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Stevens County, Pope County, Todd County, Douglas County, Morrison County, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County

How much you need to make to buy a home in Minnesota, Wisconsin

By
Published  April 2, 2025 6:29pm CDT
Real Estate
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Realtors say home sales are down 5.1% in the Twin Cities and 4.9% statewide for the month of January. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • According to the 2025 Bankrate Housing Affordability Study, Minnesotans need to make at least $103,000 a year in annual income to afford a typical home.
    • To buy a home in Wisconsin, you need to make at least $87,000.
    • Washington D.C. requires the highest income for a typical home, north of $240,000.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - According to a recent study in Bankrate, Minnesotans need to make at least $100,000 a year in household income to buy a typical home.

What Minnesotans need to make

Why you should care:

According to the Bankrate 2025 Housing Affordability Study, Minnesotans need to make $103,823 in annual income to be able to buy a home in their area. That’s an increase of nearly $12,000 from this time last year.

If you’re looking to buy a typical home in Wisconsin, you need an annual income of $87,743. That’s up nearly $9,000 from last year.

READ MORE: Here's how much money Minnesotans need to make to buy a median-priced home

What are the most expensive states?

What we know:

According to the Bankrate study, here are the areas where you need to make the most money to afford a typical home:

  • District of Columbia: $240,009
  • Hawaii: $235,638
  • California: $213,447
  • Massachusetts: $174,392
  • Colorado: $168,643

What are the cheapest states?

The other side:

Here are the bottom five states where you don’t need to make well under $100,000 to afford a typical home:

  1. West Virginia: $64,179
  2. Iowa: $70,437
  3. Ohio: $71,080
  4. Mississippi: $72,072
  5. Indiana: $72,342

Where did the data come from?

Dig deeper:

Bankrate collected data for its study from an evaluation of the minimum annual pre-tax income a household needs to afford a median-priced home in all 50 U.S. states, and the District of Columbia in 2025, compared to 2020. 

How do I know what I can afford?

Big picture view:

Here are tips to consider when you look at buying a home:

  • Understanding how far your income can stretch.
  • Know your credit score. It plays a large role in your mortgage rate.
  • Check on your eligibility for down payment assistance. Programs exist to help homebuyers with lower to moderate incomes.
  • Consider what type of home, and size, you want.
  • Stay patient if you’re not ready to buy, and don’t overspend your means.

The Source: Data from Bankrates 2025 Housting Affordability Study

Real EstateMinnesotaHousing