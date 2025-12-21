St. Paul police: Officers shoot man who pulled gun on I-94 ramp

The Brief A St. Paul police officer shot a man during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man pointed a gun at the officer while trying to run from a stolen vehicle. The man is expected to survive his injuries.



St. Paul police say their officers shot a man who pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop on an Interstate-94 ramp Sunday afternoon.

Police investigation on I-94

The backstory:

Police say they were notified around 3 p.m. by General Motors that a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was on I-94 headed towards St. Paul. GM began remotely slowing the vehicle, and it came to a stop on the ramp from Highway 52 to I-94 westbound.

What we know:

A man, the driver, and a woman got out of the vehicle and started to run away on foot. As he ran away, police say the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at St. Paul police officers.

Officers in turn fired their service weapons, striking the armed driver in the leg. He was transported to Regions Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Big picture view:

Police say no one else was hurt during the altercation. As per protocol, the Minnesota BCA has been called in to handle the investigation into the use-of-force.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on leave, which is also standard procedure.