Minnesota State Patrol squad car hit on I-94 in Minneapolis, driver arrested for DWI

The Brief A 24-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing into a Minnesota State Patrol squad car on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. A state trooper was responding to a two-vehicle crash when the unoccupied squad car was hit. The State Patrol said a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A 24-year-old driver was arrested late Friday night after crashing into a Minnesota State Patrol squad car on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

State Patrol squad car hit

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol said just before 10 p.m., a state trooper was responding to a two-vehicle crash on I-94 near Franklin Avenue. While on the scene, a Toyota Camry driver struck the unoccupied squad car from behind. The squad car had its emergency lights on at the time.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured the moment the Camry driver slammed into the back of the squad car. The impact pushed the squad car into what appeared to be a tow truck. The Camry came to rest in a neighboring lane, causing approaching traffic to veer to avoid the vehicles.

The State Patrol said a passenger in the Camry sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

The crash remains under investigation.