Judge denies third trial for man convicted in Minneapolis realtor's murder

The Brief A judge has denied Lyndon Wiggins' motions demanding a third trial in the murder of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh. His attorney argued Wiggins faced violations of due process in the second trial. Wiggins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.



A judge has denied a motion by the defense for Lyndon Wiggins, the man who was seeking a third trial in the murder of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh.

Lyndon Wiggins files for another trial

What we know:

In November, Wiggins' attorney Sarah Gad filed a motion for another trial, arguing the previous trial proceedings amounted to "a cumulative due-process violation," which can only be remedied with a new trial. Gad listed several issues during the trial, including emotional outbursts from Baugh's mother in the jury's presence.

However, Judge Mark Kappelhoff denied the motions. In his ruling, the judge found that there weren't any repeated emotional outbursts by Baugh's mother, only a single instance when Baugh's mother gasped upon seeing an image of her daughter's body in court. After that gasp, the court directed the state to take steps to prevent further disruptions and the judge could not recall any other issues while jurors were present.

Fake quotes in motion

What they're saying:

The judge also points out ten purported quotes from cited legal opinions that, in reality, do not appear to exist in the actual texts.

"Whatever the underlying genesis of these quotations, the submission of a brief with such an extraordinary number of nonexistent quotations undermines the weight of Wiggins' brief and actual legal support for Wiggins' arguments seeking a new trial," the judge writes.

What's next:

Wiggins is set to be sentenced on Monday for the murder. Wiggins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monique Baugh murder

Big picture view:

Prosecutors accused Wiggins of being the mastermind behind the plot to kidnap and murder real estate agent Monique Baugh on New Year's Eve 2019. Wiggins, working with his romantic partner Elsa Segura, co-defendant Berry Davis, and Cedric Berry.

Segura pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2024 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Berry and Davis were both convicted by a jury of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. They were both sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The backstory:

Police say the group lured Baugh to her death under the guise of a house showing in Maple Grove. She was then forced into the back of a U-Haul truck, shot and dumped in an alley in Minneapolis.

Police say Wiggins targeted Baugh because she was supposedly dating a rival drug dealer.