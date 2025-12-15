Wisconsin organ donor receives Honor Walk at Regions Hospital

The Brief It was a difficult day for a Wisconsin family, as their loved one gave the gift of life. A car accident four years ago left Logan Mott a quadraplegic, but earlier this month, his health took a turn for the worse. More than 100 family, friends and hospital staff lined the hallway at Regions Hospital, as Logan was taken from his room to the operating room to donate his heart and liver to two waiting organ recipients.



Brooke Mott says she and her husband talked to their son about the importance of organ donation, and they want other parents to do the same with their teenagers.

Strong and independent

What we know:

For any parent, saying goodbye to a child can be hard.

But for Brooke Mott, its simply unbearable because she knows it's for the last time.

"Absolutely awful. It is the most heartbreaking thing I have ever been through in my whole entire life," Mott told FOX 9.

The backstory:

A car accident near Cumberland, Wisconsin, four years ago left Mott's son Logan with a severe brain injury and unable to walk or talk.

The day after a recent doctor's appointment in St. Paul earlier this month, Logan went into cardiac arrest and doctors told his family it is unlikely he would ever wake up again.

"It was just an absolute shock. It's unimaginable," said Mott.

But Mott says unbeknownst to her, Logan, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, had marked on his driver's license that he wanted to be an organ donor, like both his parents.

And as he was brought from his room to the operating room at Regions hospital to donate his heart and liver to two waiting organ recipients, about 150 family members, friends and hospital workers lined the hallway in a silent show of respect for Logan's selfless gift of life.

"There's so many people out there. It's amazing. But it's right for him because he was amazing. He's doing a good thing," said Mott.

‘Couldn’t be more proud'

What they're saying:

After the honor walk, the Motts raised a flag in front of the hospital as a reminder of the life that was lost and the lives that will be saved.

They hope Logan inspires others to follow in his footsteps.

"It's overwhelming. No parent should have to bury their child. It's just not fair. So if something beautiful comes out of this. It has to. It has to be for Logan," said Mott.

Dig deeper:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Motts cover the costs of a headstone for Logan.