Vikings eliminated from NFC Playoffs ahead of Sunday Night Football at Dallas

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs Sunday after the Bears beat the Cleveland Browns. It'll be the second time in three seasons the Vikings are not in the postseason. It's the earliest they've been eliminated since 2011, when the Vikings went 3-13.



It was probably inevitable after losing four straight games to fall to 4-8, but the Minnesota Vikings were officially eliminated from the NFC Playoffs Sunday after the Chicago Bears pounded the Cleveland Browns 31-3.

Vikings out of playoff contention

What we know:

The Vikings will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, and are 5-8 as they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Kevin O’Connell has yet to win a playoff game in three-plus seasons with the Vikings, and he’ll have to wait at least another year.

The Vikings needed to win their final four games, and have the Bears lose out, among other things, to have any chance to make the playoffs. It's the earliest they've been eliminated from the postseason since 2011, when they finished 3-13.

The Vikings went 14-3 in the regular season last year with Sam Darnold at quarterback, then lost to the L.A. Rams in the Wild Card Playoffs. In O’Connell’s first season, the Vikings won the NFC North, then lost to the New York Giants. Two seasons ago, the Vikings finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs after Kirk Cousins went down with a torn Achilles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Vikings can’t stay healthy

Why you should care:

The Vikings haven’t been fully-healthy all season, and it’s one of the primary reasons they’ve struggled to win games. J.J. McCarthy missed five games with an ankle injury, and one in the concussion protocol.

The starting offensive line has played together one full game all season, with Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson and Brian O’Neill all dealing with injuries. Darrisaw will miss Sunday night’s game with a knee injury.

Season outlook

What's next:

After Sunday night’s game at the Cowboys, the Vikings travel to the Giants, host the Detroit Lions on Christmas and close out the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.