Federal agent fires weapon in St. Paul after being struck by vehicle, police say

Federal agent's use of force in St. Paul

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to the 1300 block of Westminster Street for a report of shots fired just after 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Officers then determined a federal agent was struck by a vehicle, which led to the agent firing their service weapon.

The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody by federal authorities.

The federal agent who was struck reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Paul Police Department said none of its officers were involved in the use of force.

What we don't know:

No information on the suspect has been released.

FOX 9 has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security for more details and will update this story if a response is received.