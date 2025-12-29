LIVE UPDATES | MN weather: Slippery, snow-covered roads; white-out conditions in SW Minnesota

The Brief Snow on Sunday and gusty winds are making for difficult driving conditions across the southern half of Minnesota on Monday. No travel is advised in southwestern Minnesota on Monday morning due to possible white-out conditions. Find live updates on road and weather conditions below.



A difficult morning commute is expected on Monday after several inches of snow fell on Sunday. Gusty winds are making for some possible white-out conditions in southwestern Minnesota, where no travel is advised.

Roughly 5–7 inches of snow fell across the region on Sunday. Gusty winds, blowing snow, and icy road conditions will combine to prolong hazardous travel conditions through the morning commute.

A blizzard warning remains in effect in southern Minnesota and a winter weather warning is in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 9 a.m. on Monday.

7 a.m. - Icy roads for morning commute

There's blowing and drifting snow in the Twin Cities metro area for the morning commute, and some roads are still covered in snow and ice, which is making things slippery.

Ramps, bridges and overpasses are expected to be slippery all day, MnDOT says.

MnDOT says blowing and drifting snow has prompted road closures and no travel advisories in southwestern Minnesota on Monday morning. MnDOT was forced to pull their crews off the roads due to conditions, and crews are working to clean things up to reopen the roads.

6:30 a.m. — No travel advisory remains in place, some roads closed

Road conditions as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

No travel is advised on state highways in southwestern Minnesota, and some highways in the area are closed.

The closed highways are:

Minnesota 60 is closed between Windom and Minnesota 4 due to drifting snow.

US 71 is closed between US 14 and Minnesota 19, near Redwood Falls.

Interstate 35 is closed between I-90 in Albert Lea and the Iowa border due to white-out conditions.

Counties impacted by MnDOT's no travel advisory include Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Redwood, Renville, Pipestone, and Yellow Medicine counties. Strong winds are creating limited visibility.

5:55 a.m. — Several crashes early Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, there were 25 property damage crashes, one injury crash, five spin outs and five jackknifed semi-trucks.

The State Patrol is asking people to drive slowly and cautiously during the morning commute.

5:40 a.m. — US 71 closed in SW Minnesota

US 71 between Sanborn and Redwood Falls is closed due to drifting snow on the roadway, according to MnDOT's website.

In addition, all state highways in Southwest Minnesota remain in a no travel advised status.

5:30 a.m. — Jackknifed semi on I-94

A jackknifed semi-truck was reported on Interstate 94 in Albertville, but crews are on the scene assisting to get the scene cleared before the busiest part of the morning commute.

Elsewhere, roads are still covered in snow and/or ice and winds are whipping, which are making for dangerous driving conditions across the Twin Cities metro and much of southern Minnesota.

5 a.m. — Snow-covered roads, white-out conditions

Roads in the Twin Cities metro are partially covered in snow and ice Monday morning. Meanwhile, no travel is advised in a large area of southwestern Minnesota, where white-out conditions are possible due to blowing snow.

Interstate 35 remains closed Monday morning in far southern Minnesota due to white-out conditions, as well as drifting and blowing snow.

