MN weather: Minneapolis, other cities declare snow emergencies

The City of Minneapolis has declared a Snow Emergency due to Sunday's winter storm. The snow emergency starts at 9 p.m. Several other cities have also declared snow emergency.



Sunday’s winter storm is making travel difficult and not advised across most of southern Minnesota.

Several Twin Cities communities have already declared snow emergencies as the metro is expected to get between four and seven inches of snow, depending on where you live.

Minneapolis Snow Emergency

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Residents must get their vehicles off city streets, or they’re at risk for getting towed. Here are the rules for this snow emergency:

9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 1) Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 2) Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30 (Day 3)Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

Other snow emergencies

Here are other cities that have also declared snow emergencies. Check your city's web site for what the parking rules are in the event of a snow emergency so plows can clear streets, and you won't be fined and/or towed.