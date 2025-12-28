Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
8
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Buffalo County

MN weather: Minneapolis, other cities declare snow emergencies

By
Published  December 28, 2025 3:37pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Winter storm causes ground delay at MSP Airport

MN weather: Winter storm causes ground delay at MSP Airport

Sunday's winter storm caused a ground delay at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and travel conditions across the state are difficult. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has updates from the airport, and Rob Olson is in Bloomington.

The Brief

    • The City of Minneapolis has declared a Snow Emergency due to Sunday's winter storm.
    • The snow emergency starts at 9 p.m.
    • Several other cities have also declared snow emergency.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday’s winter storm is making travel difficult and not advised across most of southern Minnesota.

Several Twin Cities communities have already declared snow emergencies as the metro is expected to get between four and seven inches of snow, depending on where you live.

Minneapolis Snow Emergency

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Sunday, going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Residents must get their vehicles off city streets, or they’re at risk for getting towed. Here are the rules for this snow emergency:

  • 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 1)Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29 (Day 2)Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30 (Day 3)Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

Other snow emergencies

Timeline:

Here are other cities that have also declared snow emergencies. Check your city's web site for what the parking rules are in the event of a snow emergency so plows can clear streets, and you won't be fined and/or towed.

  • Belle Plaine
  • Bloomington
  • Crystal
  • Eden Prairie
  • Elk River
  • Montevideo
  • New Hope
  • Northfield
  • Richfield
  • Robbinsdale
  • St. Louis Park
  • St. James
  • West St. Paul
Winter WeatherMinneapolis