St. Paul declares snow emergency starting Monday night

article

The Brief A snow emergency has been declared in St. Paul. The city will begin plowing night plow routes at 9 p.m. on Monday. Then, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the city will begin working on day plow routes. Vehicles parked on the wrong streets at the wrong times could be ticketed or towed.



The City of St. Paul has declared a snow emergency starting Monday night following the weekend winter storm.

Snow emergency declared in St. Paul

What we know:

The snow emergency will take effect starting at 9 p.m. Here is the plowing schedule:

Monday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.: The city will plow night plow routes. Vehicles must move off streets with "night plow" signs.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 8 a.m.: The city will begin plowing day plow routes. Day plow routes are not marked with signs. If the block does not have a "night plow" sign, you cannot park on it.

Vehicles parked on the wrong streets at the wrong times could be ticketed or towed. If you aren't sure if your street is a day or night plow route, you can check this map. You can park on a street once it has been plowed to the curb.

Day 2 of snow emergency in Minneapolis

The other side:

Minneapolis is currently in its second phase of its snow emergency after declaring it on Sunday. Between 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, parking is allowed on odd side of streets that are not snow emergency routes and on both sides of snow emergency routes. You can't park on even sides of non-snow emergency routes or on either side of parkways until they are plowed to the curb.

Click here for more information on Minneapolis snow emergencies.

Winter storm drops snow on Twin Cities

By the numbers:

Sunday's winter storm dropped between five and seven inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro on Sunday. The official Twin Cities recording site at MSP Airport measured 5.8 inches during the winter storm.

The City of St. Paul typically only declares a snow emergency when a storm drops at least three inches of snow.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals across Minnesota from Sunday: