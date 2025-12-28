Gov. Walz sends National Guard to help with winter storm response in southern MN

The Brief Gov. Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with winter storm responses in southern Minnesota. The authorization comes at the request of the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office. Freeborn County is asking for help as it deals with stranded motorists amid the winter storm.



Gov. Walz has directed the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency storm operations in southern Minnesota as the state deals with a winter storm on Sunday.

MN winter storm

What we know:

Gov. Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency storm operations.

The state says the guard received requests for support from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office for help with "personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources necessary to respond to the severe weather and rescue stranded motorists."

What they're saying:

"During a time of peak holiday travel, the winter weather moving across the state poses a major risk for anyone on the roads," said Governor Walz in a provided statement. "As we work to alleviate the dangerous conditions, I’m grateful to the National Guard for stepping up to help drivers get home safely."

Big picture view:

No travel advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, including Freeborn County, due to the winter storm. Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on state roads due to snow and high winds. Tow truck responses have also been discouraged due to the weather conditions.

I-35 is also closed south of Owatonna, through Freeborn County, into northern Iowa due to multiple crashes. A blizzard warning is in effect for much of western and southern Minnesota on Sunday due to the snow and wind.