MN weather: Hundreds of crashes on slippery roads Monday after Sunday snowstorm

There were hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads Monday, a day after a winter storm created dangerous travel conditions on Minnesota roads and forced a response from the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded drivers.

Crashes on MN roads

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads.

According to officials, from midnight Monday to 11:30 a.m. there were 186 property damage crashes, 16 injury crashes, 25 spin outs, 148 vehicles off the road and 17 jackknifed semi-trucks.

This comes after there were hundreds of crashes during Sunday's snowstorm. On Sunday, there were 366 property damage crashes, 30 injury crashes, 27 spin outs, 438 vehicles off the road, and 24 jackknifed semi-trucks.

Minnesota winter storm

The backstory:

Heavy snow and strong winds created treacherous traveling conditions in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday and early Monday. A blizzard warning was in effect throughout the day and the dangerous weather left drivers stuck and stranded along Interstate 35.

No travel was advised in much of southwestern and south-central Minnesota Sunday through Monday morning, and a section of Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota and Iowa was closed through the morning commute.

Roughly 5-7 inches of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro on Sunday, with higher snow totals in western Wisconsin.