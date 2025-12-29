Minnesota weather: Blustery and cold Monday

The Brief A blustery and cold Monday is in the forecast, with the windchill below zero. The high on Monday will be around 11 degrees in the Twin Cites metro. Gusty breezes could lead to blowing snow. Breezes will slowly relax throughout the day.



Expect a blustery morning and cold Monday across much of Minnesota. Blowing snow is possible after several inches of fresh snow fell on Sunday.

Monday's weather forecast

What to expect:

Monday's high will be around 11 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with a windchill below zero.

It'll be a breezy and blustery Monday, with wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. This could create issues with blowing snow after about 5-7 inches of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro on Sunday.

Breezes are expected to slowly relax throughout the day on Monday, which could improve the windchill a bit. It'll still remain below zero, though.

The low Monday night will be around 4 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Extended weather forecast: Light flurries possible

What's next:

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be a bit warmer but fairly cloudy, with highs around 32 degrees. Light flurries are possible in the Twin Cities metro.

Light snow is possible on Wednesday, with a high of around 19 degrees. It'll be a little colder on Thursday, with a high of around 11 degrees.

Expect temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of year, this weekend.