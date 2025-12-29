Minnesota weather: Blustery and cold Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a blustery morning and cold Monday across much of Minnesota. Blowing snow is possible after several inches of fresh snow fell on Sunday.
Monday's weather forecast
What to expect:
Monday's high will be around 11 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with a windchill below zero.
It'll be a breezy and blustery Monday, with wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. This could create issues with blowing snow after about 5-7 inches of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro on Sunday.
Breezes are expected to slowly relax throughout the day on Monday, which could improve the windchill a bit. It'll still remain below zero, though.
The low Monday night will be around 4 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.
Extended weather forecast: Light flurries possible
What's next:
Looking ahead, Tuesday will be a bit warmer but fairly cloudy, with highs around 32 degrees. Light flurries are possible in the Twin Cities metro.
Light snow is possible on Wednesday, with a high of around 19 degrees. It'll be a little colder on Thursday, with a high of around 11 degrees.
Expect temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of year, this weekend.