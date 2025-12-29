Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Blustery and cold Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 29, 2025 6:23am CST
Weather Forecast
Expect a blustery morning and breezy afternoon across much of Minnesota on Monday, which could lead to blowing snow after several inches of fresh snow fell on Sunday.

    • A blustery and cold Monday is in the forecast, with the windchill below zero.
    • The high on Monday will be around 11 degrees in the Twin Cites metro.
    • Gusty breezes could lead to blowing snow. Breezes will slowly relax throughout the day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a blustery morning and cold Monday across much of Minnesota. Blowing snow is possible after several inches of fresh snow fell on Sunday. 

READ MORE: Road conditions live updates | National Guard activated to help | Snow emergencies in effect | School closings | Latest weather alerts | Snow totals

Monday's weather forecast

What to expect:

Monday's high will be around 11 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, with a windchill below zero. 

It'll be a breezy and blustery Monday, with wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. This could create issues with blowing snow after about 5-7 inches of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro on Sunday. 

Breezes are expected to slowly relax throughout the day on Monday, which could improve the windchill a bit. It'll still remain below zero, though.

The low Monday night will be around 4 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Roads are still covered in snow and/or ice and winds are whipping, which are making for dangerous driving conditions across the Twin Cities metro and much of southern Minnesota.

Extended weather forecast: Light flurries possible

What's next:

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be a bit warmer but fairly cloudy, with highs around 32 degrees. Light flurries are possible in the Twin Cities metro.

Light snow is possible on Wednesday, with a high of around 19 degrees. It'll be a little colder on Thursday, with a high of around 11 degrees. 

Expect temperatures in the 20s, which is seasonable for this time of year, this weekend.

